SALT LAKE CITY — An old-school video game console is coming back.

And it’s perfect for families.

What’s going on: Intellivision is relaunching its old Amico device, a video game console that offers inexpensive, family-friendly games.

Watch the trailer below.

Details: The new game console debuted in North America on Oct. 10.

All games are rated “E for Everyone” or “E10+,” making it a family-friendly console.

Every game on the console is exclusive.

All games must fit a quality control seal of approval. Quantity doesn’t matter, according to the company.

All games will be priced at $2.99 to $7.99.

No downloadable content is available.

No “in-app purchases” required for the games.

The console comes with two wireless Bluetooth controllers.

Controllers can be used horizontally or vertically.

Free downloadable phone app can be used as a controller, too.

Cost: $149 to $179.

Bigger picture: The console arrives as video game systems from the past return to shelves. Nintendo has made headlines with its originalNintendo and Super Nintendo classic consoles. Sega and Atari have both launched classic consoles as well.