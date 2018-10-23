1 of 2
SALT LAKE CITY — An old-school video game console is coming back.
And it’s perfect for families.
What’s going on: Intellivision is relaunching its old Amico device, a video game console that offers inexpensive, family-friendly games.
Watch the trailer below.
Details: The new game console debuted in North America on Oct. 10.
- All games are rated “E for Everyone” or “E10+,” making it a family-friendly console.
- Every game on the console is exclusive.
- All games must fit a quality control seal of approval. Quantity doesn’t matter, according to the company.
- All games will be priced at $2.99 to $7.99.
- No downloadable content is available.
- No “in-app purchases” required for the games.
- The console comes with two wireless Bluetooth controllers.
- Controllers can be used horizontally or vertically.
- Free downloadable phone app can be used as a controller, too.
Cost: $149 to $179.
Bigger picture: The console arrives as video game systems from the past return to shelves. Nintendo has made headlines with its originalNintendo and Super Nintendo classic consoles. Sega and Atari have both launched classic consoles as well.
- Game industry veteran Tommy Tallarico said at the Retro Gaming Expo that he wants to bring family gaming back, Variety reports.
- “We are creating a console that parents want to buy, not that they were asked to buy,” Tallarico said. “Most every game being made for the home consoles these days is created with only the hardcore gamer in mind. We see a world where everyone is interested in playing at home and with friends, but this isn’t currently possible because the barrier to entry is nearly impossible for a non-gamer due to the complexity of the controllers, intricacy of gameplay, expense of the hardware and software and steep learning curve with an unbalanced fun factor for the beginner. Our goal was to create a console that both gamers and non-gamers are able to have fun with and play together. The Intellivision Amico is our answer to this gaping hole we see within the current video game industry.”