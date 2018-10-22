KEARNS — A man shot by police in Kearns last week after he allegedly attempted to rob a Mexican restaurant while armed with a knife has died from his injuries, police confirmed Monday.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said James Lyle Kuehn, 61, of Kearns, died Saturday at a local hospital from injuries he sustained from being shot by police.

On Wednesday, Kuehn went into Fiesta Olè, 4098 W. 5415 South, with a small knife, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in 3rd District Court. Kuehn demanded cash, but was chased out of the restaurant by a worker who grabbed a bigger knife from the kitchen, the report states.

Witnesses followed Kuehn to a home at 4450 W. 5700 South and told arriving officers about the incident, police said. Officers who confronted Kuehn in the yard said he did not comply with their orders and did not drop the knife.

After first attempting to use a Taser, which did not work, Kuehn was shot, according to police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating the officer-involved shooting.