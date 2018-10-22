SALT LAKE CITY — “Ralph Breaks the Internet” had a Kylo Ren problem that has since been solved.

What happened: “Wreck-It Ralph 2” directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston told IGN they originally wanted to include a joke about Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), the villain of the sequel “Star Wars” trilogy. But Disney denied them the opportunity.

“At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child,” laughs Moore. “We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”

Bigger picture: The directors said references to other Disney characters “honor who these characters are” with “playful jabs.”

For example, the directors said they included C-3PO as butler to the Disney princesses. The moment, they said, “felt like that’s of his character. It’s really loving satire that we’re doing.”

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” will arrive in theaters Nov. 21.