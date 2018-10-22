SANDY — All aboard!

The Intermountain Train Expo, hosted by the Northern Utah Division of the National Model Railroad Association, will take place Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Mountain America Exposition Center, 9575 S. State.

The two-day event, billed as the premiere hands-on model railroad show, will feature box car and locomotive races; a demolition derby; a full-size Union Pacific locomotive simulator; vendors and G, O, S, HO and N scale layouts.

Hours are Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or $8 in advance online at intermountaintrainexpo.com. Children 12 and under get in free.