SALT LAKE CITY — Organizers may have to work at a frightening speed if they want to apply for $200,000 in grants to promote and support neighborhood and community events.

The Arts, Culture and Events Fund, administered by the Salt Lake City Mayor's Office, grants awards ranging from $100 to $10,000.

Events supported by the fund should support the city's goals and vision in supporting citywide economic development; bringing arts, education and technology opportunities to all communities; promoting diversity, inclusion and cultural identity; protecting the local environment and building a sustainable city; creating neighborhood and community unity; and supporting the health and wellness of city residents.

Grant recipients will be announced in February. For more information, or to apply, log on to www.slc.gov/mayor/ace-fund.