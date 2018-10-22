WEST VALLEY CITY — Three dogs died in a basement fire Monday, firefighters reported.

About 12:30 a.m., people driving by a home at 3520 S. Callao Drive saw smoke seeping from the house and heard a noise coming from inside, said West Valley City Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Fox.

He said the noise came from the dogs and no one was home at the time.

About 20 firefighters from the West Valley and Unified fire departments responded to the scene to put out the blaze, he said.

No firefighters were injured.

"It pretty much gutted the basement, did a lot of damage throughout the house," Fox said.

The fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage, according to the battalion chief.

He said fire investigators Monday were on scene trying to determine what started the fire.