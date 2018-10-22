I enjoyed reading the Deseret News article "Boyd Matheson: The binding stories found in family Bibles" (Oct 17). I have seen many family Bibles in my own family as well as others belonging to other people.

In my view, a family Bible is more than just an heirloom: not a relic, but a real legacy to be passed to future generations. Each is magnificent with names and dates of ancestors and kinsmen; dates of births, marriages and deaths. I was given a family Bible by my late uncle, and in it I have signatures of people who touched my life in a meaningful way. To be safe, and since I am unmarried, I now have the Bible in a museum. It is so large it is difficult to store it properly from fires, floods or tornadoes.

Although families have their keepsakes, family Bibles draw families together in a sacred, spiritual and special way. They are not an asset or impersonal possession that should be sold, traded or auctioned at a thrift store. They are holy writs which should be treated with reverence, respect and responsibility for their preservation.

Unlike other novelties, such as a World Series baseball, a family Bible is a personal connection to the past and a way of communicating to generations yet unborn: not necessarily to convert them, but as a tangible legacy or link that should never be broken nor put asunder.

James Marples

Provo