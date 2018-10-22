HEBER CITY — The Utah Highway Patrol says five of the six men killed in a horrific crash last week involving their pickup and a large dump truck were Hondurans in Utah for work.

On Friday, Jamie Don McKenzie, 41, of Heber City, was driving a large dump truck with a load of dirt on U.S. 40 when he crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Dodge Ram pickup and then somehow ended on top of the truck's cab, crushing the occupants who weren't ejected, according to the UHP.

All six men were killed on impact. As of Sunday, the only victim that had been identified was Efrain O. Cardenas, 62, of Salt Lake City.

On Monday, investigators said the remaining five victims were all of Honduran descent and that the Department of Public Safety is working with the Honduran Consulate to try and notify next of kin before releasing their names.

Two of the victims had yet to be positively identified, according to the UHP.

Also on Monday, McKenzie was formally charged in Wasatch County's 4th District Court with six counts of automobile homicide, a second-degree felony.

He also faces two counts of DUI, a third-degree felony, for causing injuries to two women who were also clipped by the dump truck. Their vehicle rolled and the women suffered broken bones, but injuries that were not life-threatening, according to police.