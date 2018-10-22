Dixie State quarterback Michael Sanders was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the Trailblazers’ game against Chadron State in Chadron, Nebraska.

Sanders led the DSU (5-3, 5-2 RMAC) offense to its third-highest offensive output in the NCAA Division II era, as the Trailblazers finished with 631 yards of total offense. Sanders set two DSU passing records and tied another in Saturday’s game. He completed 39-of-60 passes for 527 yards and one touchdown, setting the single-game passing yards and attempts record while tying the single-game completions record. Additionally, Sanders became the first DSU quarterback in the Division II era to pass for 500 yards or more in a single game.

The award marks the Trailblazers’ first RMAC weekly honor of the 2018 season.

Dixie State closes its two-game road trip this week with a Saturday matchup at Colorado Mesa. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.