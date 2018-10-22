SALT LAKE CITY — Biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are recommending new hunts in 2019 to help manage wildlife populations and give hunters more chances to hunt.

The recommendations are:

• New bison hunts on the Henry Mountains in southeastern Utah and the Book Cliffs in eastern Utah.

• New muzzleloader and archery pronghorn hunts in eastern Utah.

• A Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep hunt on the Oquirrh-Stansbury unit in north-central Utah.

• New extended archery hunts that could reduce the number of deer coming into cities and towns along the Wasatch Front.

The proposals — as well as rules that will guide waterfowl hunting for the next three years — can be viewed online at wildlife.utah.gov beginning Thursday, after which hunters are encouraged to let Regional Advisory Council members know their thoughts during upcoming meetings across the state.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

• Tuesday, Nov. 6, 6:30 p.m., Springville Junior High School, 189 S. 1470 East, Springville (enter through the west side).

• Wednesday, Nov. 7, 6 p.m., Brigham City Community Center, 24 N. 300 West, Brigham City.

• Tuesday, Nov. 13, 5 p.m., Cedar Middle School, 2215 W. Royal Hunte Drive, Cedar City.

• Wednesday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., John Wesley Powell Museum, 1765 E. Main, Green River.

• Thursday, Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m., DWR Northeastern Region Office, 318 N. Vernal Ave., Vernal.

Comments can also be made via email. Email addresses for council members are available on the division's website.

Comments will then be shared with the Utah Wildlife Board, which will meet in Salt Lake City on Nov. 29 to approve the plans and rules for Utah's 2019 hunts.