SALT LAKE CITY — If you recently bought meat at Trader Joe’s, you might want to be a little cautious.

What’s going on: The USDA announced Sunday that it has removed nearly 800,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products from the shelves of Trader Joe’s and Harris Teeter, a supermarket chain seen in the Southeastern U.S.

Here’s a quick glance at which products were specifically recalled. The products were produced from Sept. 27, 2017, to Oct. 15, 2018.

Trader Joe’s Carnitas With Salsa Verde Burrito (Use-by dates: Oct. 8, 2017, to Oct. 24, 2018)

Harris Teeter’s BBQ Style Chicken Artisan Pizza (Use-by dates of Jan. 7, 2019, to April 11, 2019)

Harris Teeter’s Chicken Sausage, Egg White, and Cheese Breakfast Burrito (Use-by dates from Jan. 24, 2018, to Oct. 25, 2018)

Harris Teeter’s Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burrito (Use-by dates from Jan. 24, 2018, to Oct. 25, 2018).

Why?: The USDA says the meat was recalled due to contamination of salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

Bigger picture: Bakkavor Foods discovered the hazard on Oct. 16 when supplier McCain Foods USA recalled onions because of contamination concerns, Fortune reports.

A note for Utah: Only the carnitas recall affected all states.