HEBER CITY — Formal criminal charges were filed Monday against a man accused of causing a head-on crash in a stolen vehicle that critically injured a man and his pregnant wife.

Tyson TJ Uresti, 22, is charged in Wasatch County's 4th District Court with being in a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony; failing to remain at the scene of an injury accident, a class A misdemeanor; reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor; and failing to stay in his lane, an infraction.

Uresti crossed into oncoming traffic Saturday and hit a car head-on while on U.S. 40, about 13 miles southeast of Heber City, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. A couple in an Audi were taken to a local hospital in critical conditions. The woman was pregnant, according to a GoFundMe account set up for the couple.

The incident marked the third serious crash on U.S. 40 in less than 48 hours.

The charges are the latest in a series of cases against Uresti, who, according to court records, has a history of severe mental illness, escaping from a care facility and stealing cars.

Monday's charges mark the fifth time Uresti has been charged this year.

Last week, he was charged in 4th District Court with sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

In May, Uresti was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony. According to a Sanpete County Jail report, Uresti ran away from the Utah State Developmental Center in American Fork and stole a car. The case was dismissed in August because Uresti was determined to be incompetent to stand trial, court records indicate.

In February, he was charged after he again "escaped secure confinement from the Utah State Developmental Center earlier in the day," stole a car in American Fork and fled from police, charging documents state. He was later arrested. But he had an outstanding warrant in that case at the time of Saturday's crash for failing to show up for a scheduled court hearing.

Also in February, Uresti was charged with assault in Orem Justice Court.

In 2014, Uresti was charged after stealing a car and crashing it on U.S. 89, according to court documents. The case was later dismissed after Uresti was determined to be incompetent to stand trial.

Likewise, he was charged in 2014 in 4th District Court with three counts of assault, but the charges were dismissed when Uresti was determined to be incompetent to stand trial.

In a 2015 case, he was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, but the charges were dropped when it was determined "there is no likelihood of restoration" of his competency, according to court records.