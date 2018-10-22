FRUIT HEIGHTS — When the LeBaron family gathered in their living room six months ago to sing "One Day More" from "Les Miserables," it was because their mom had asked for a Mother’s Day present, not because they wanted national attention.

“We were not a group of family singers before (that video). We just did it for fun,” Angela LeBaron, one of the LeBaron family singers, said in an interview with the Deseret News.

But after LeBaron’s husband, Jordon LeBaron, posted it to his Facebook page, attention is exactly what they got. And on Monday, they’re premiering their first ever professionally produced music video featuring a “Phantom of the Opera” medley.

Though most members of the LeBaron family — the singers are Karina LeBaron, Kaitlyn Hipwell, Heidi LeBaron Garn, Angela Garrett LeBaron, Jayson LeBaron, Juston LeBaron and Landon LeBaron — hold music degrees and are clearly gifted, their viral video was unexpected and it took time to navigate their newfound fame.

“There were a lot of emotions … it was really overwhelming because we had a lot of attention,” Angela LeBaron said.

Not only did the family make appearances on "Good Morning America," but LeBaron said people were contacting them left and right, wanting the family to have their own reality TV show, while hundreds of fans gave suggestions for what their next rendition should be.

“We (thought), ‘Well, I guess we have a group!’” LeBaron said. “So we hurried and made a web page and a YouTube page … and were scrambling to try and make a business of it.”

The LeBaron family’s next move was to make a Patreon page, which enables creators to run a subscription content service where fans or “patrons” donate money every month. From this, the LeBarons were able to save some money and start making more videos.

Michael Black Photography The LeBaron Singers in 2018.

Since their homemade video went viral six months ago, the LeBarons have been asked to do a variety of local gigs, including a benefit gala for St. George Musical Theaternext month, a Halloween show at Cornbelly’s and a Christmas concert with the Utah Philharmonic Orchestra.

However, it wasn’t until they connected with local film producer Lucas McGraw (“Before Your Time”) and freelance composer Phil Stokes that the LeBarons started professionally filming and recording their music, debuting with a “Phantom of the Opera” medley — one they hope will upstage their first.

“People have high expectations for the 'Phantom,' but I think this will end up being a fan favorite,” McGraw said in a press release. “The vocal talent, and all in one family, is breathtaking.”

While LeBaron admitted that singing together with five siblings and three spouses gets “quite complicated” considering they don’t all live in the same area, she said they’ll just have to adapt and sing with whoever is available.

“We just want to … do it as a hobby and then if it goes somewhere, great, and if not, then great,” LeBaron said. “We're doing what we love (and) I feel like it's really fun.”