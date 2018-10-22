SALT LAKE CITY ― Do you know anyone who got engaged at Yosemite National Park on Oct. 6? A Michigan photographer might have their engagement photo.

Matthew Dippel is on the hunt to find the couple whose proposal he captured while he was posted up near Taft Point waiting to take a picture of his friend.

"I had everything all ready to go on my camera so I just had to snap away," he said, according to BBC. "But the couple walked out before he did, so I just was in the right place at the right time."

The self-taught photographer didn’t see anyone else around to capture the moment, so he snapped the picture, took another photo of his friend who was with him, and ran back with hopes of showing the mystery couple.

But, as Fox-5 San Diego reported, Dippel’s efforts were to no avail.

“I took the photo to try to figure out who they were and I asked maybe 20 or 25 people and no one came forward,” he reportedly said.

But rather than giving up, Dippel decided to take to social media to find the couple. His Oct. 17 post has since gone viral.

Twitter help, idk who these two are but I hope this finds them. I took this at Taft Point at Yosemite National Park, on October 6th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Rdzy0QqFbY — Matthew Dippel (@DippelMatt) October 17, 2018

But even with more than 328,000 likes and 154,000 retweets, as of Oct. 21 Dippel has yet to find the couple.

"I still have hope, because it continues to gain attention and hopefully it'll find them," he said, according to BBC. "I'm honestly surprised it hasn't already!"