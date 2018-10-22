SALT LAKE CITY — A new report identified the top colleges in Utah.

What happened: A new report from WalletHub ranked the best colleges and universities across the country based on a number of factors, including student selectivity, cost and financing as well as career outcomes.

Here’s how the Utah colleges ranked nationwide:

Brigham Young University-Provo (57th overall) University of Utah (146th overall) Utah State University (492nd overall)

Here’s a better breakdown of each school, according to WalletHub's email to the Deseret News.

Brigham Young University had the best admission rate out of all Utah schools, as well as the top graduate rate and post-attendance median salary.

had the best admission rate out of all Utah schools, as well as the top graduate rate and post-attendance median salary. University of Utah had the best student-to-faculty ratio, and the greatest amount of gender and racial diversity among Utah colleges or universities.

had the best student-to-faculty ratio, and the greatest amount of gender and racial diversity among Utah colleges or universities. Utah State University had the highest net cost and least amount of on-campus crime among Utah colleges and universities. But the school had the lowest admission rate compared to the Utah schools.

In the West: The report also broke down all universities and colleges by region. Utah schools were ranked in the West region. Here's the breakdown:

BYU (12th)

University of Utah (29th)

Utah State (93rd)

Southern Utah University (116th)

Bigger picture: The rankings placed the Massachusetts Institute of Technology as the best college or university in the country, ranking ahead of Princeton, Yale, Harvard and the California Institute of Technology within the top five.

Meanwhile, 2019 rankings from U.S. News and World Report found BYU as the 66th best college among national universities. The University of Utah ranked at 119th.

Read more: You can see a full breakdown of the results at WalletHub.