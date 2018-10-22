SALT LAKE CITY ― Students attending a fraternity's homecoming party near Clemson University got an awful surprise on Saturday when they learned that sometimes, the beat isn’t the only thing that drops.

According to BBC, the partygoers were jumping and dancing to music in an apartment complex’s clubhouse when the floor caved in and sent dozens of students falling into the basement of the building where the party was being held.

Jeremy Tester, who was there at the Kappa Alpha Psi-sponsored party, told CNN that he felt something strange underneath his feet.

"You could hear the floor about to go through, kind of," he said, "but nobody thought it was going to happen. They just kept going."

Another student told CNN that the floor was moving up and down like a trampoline before it gave way.

CBS reported a total of 30 people were injured in the accident, many suffered broken bones and bloodied cuts. None of the injuries were life threatening. Twenty-three people were sent to the hospital.

"We're just thankful that it was not any worse than it was," Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon told CNN.

In a statement released on Sunday, Clemson University President Jim Clements announced efforts to support those affected by the “traumatic event.”

“The University will continue to do everything it can to help and support our students who were affected by this terrible situation, as well as their families and friends,” he said.