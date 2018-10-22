SALT LAKE CITY — There’s a cop-doughnut joke here somewhere.

What happened: Florida police officers recovered a stolen van last week that was filled to the brim with Krispy Kreme doughnuts, the Associated Press reports.

Police in Clearwater, Florida, posted a photo on Facebook that showed the officers standing in front of the van and holding the doughnuts.

A Krispy Kreme Doughnuts delivery van was stolen this morning from Lake City, Fla. It was recovered this afternoon at... Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

How it happened: The van was reportedly stolen in the morning on Oct. 16 in Lake City, Florida.

The van loaded with doughnuts was spotted 190 miles from where it was stolen.

What happened next: The store manager donated the doughnuts to the police, who later handed them out to the homeless population in Clearwater, The Tampa Bay Times reports.

It’s still unclear what happened to the thief.