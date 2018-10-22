Weber State football has reached its highest national ranking in school history. The Wildcats are ranked fourth in the country in the STATS FCS poll, their highest all-time ranking.

Weber State moved up three spots from seventh last week after Saturday’s win. The Wildcats are ranked fifth in the country in the AFCA Coaches poll.

WSU is coming off a 34-24 win over Montana State on Saturday afternoon at Stewart Stadium. The win improved the Wildcats to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Sky play with four games remaining in the regular season.

The Big Sky Conference has three teams in the top six in the STATS poll with Weber State fourth, Eastern Washington fifth and UC Davis sixth.

The Wildcats have three of their final four games on the road, beginning Saturday at North Dakota. Kickoff in Grand Forks will be at 1 p.m. MT. The Fighting Hawks are ranked 22nd in the country in this week’s polls.

North Dakota is an FCS independent this season but is playing a Big Sky schedule. Saturday’s game will count for Weber State in the Big Sky standings.