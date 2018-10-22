SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of fierce political rivals decided to take a break from their campaign to sing together.

What happened: Lucy Rogers and Zac Mayo are currently involved in a highly competitive race for the Lamoille County seat in the Vermont House of Representatives. But during their debate last week, the pair asked for a few extra minutes of everyone’s attention, CBS News reports.

The pair decided to perform together, playing instruments and singing in perfect harmony.

The song of choice: “Society” by Eddie Vedder.

Why it matters: People at the Varnum Library in Jeffersonville were surprised to see the two candidates work together in today’s politics.

"Because we asked them if we could have a few minutes at the end to play a duet," Rogers said.

"It strikes a chord," Mayo said. "To say to the world that this is a better way."

How it started: The candidates realized they both had a passion for music during a Fourth of July parade. Mayo plays the guitar and Rogers plays the cello.

Rogers was the first to pitch the idea.

“It seemed like a fun thing to do to lighten the tone of the debate. Music has always been an important part of my life, a way to bring people together,” she told Seven Days.

Bigger picture: The event has sparked a conversation about how important civility can be in the modern era of politics, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle.