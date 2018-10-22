SALT LAKE CITY — Health care remains a major issue for Utah residents ahead of the midterm elections.

What’s going on: Google Trends data show health care is the election topic with the highest search interest with less than a month to go to the midterm elections.

See the map below.

What the map tells us: Health care was the highest search topic for all counties in the Beehive State except for four as of Monday morning.

Immigration led the way in Piute, San Juan, Garfield and Carbon counties.

Over time: You can see from the chart below that health care, despite its ups and downs, has remained a popular topic for Utah Google users over the last week.

Immigration slightly outpaced health care though, recently.

Bigger picture: Health care has been far and away the most Googled topic for Utah.