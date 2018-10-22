SALT LAKE CITY — Health care remains a major issue for Utah residents ahead of the midterm elections.
What’s going on: Google Trends data show health care is the election topic with the highest search interest with less than a month to go to the midterm elections.
See the map below.
What the map tells us: Health care was the highest search topic for all counties in the Beehive State except for four as of Monday morning.
- Immigration led the way in Piute, San Juan, Garfield and Carbon counties.
Over time: You can see from the chart below that health care, despite its ups and downs, has remained a popular topic for Utah Google users over the last week.
- Immigration slightly outpaced health care though, recently.
Bigger picture: Health care has been far and away the most Googled topic for Utah.
- Immigration did have its peaks in January 2017 and June 2018.