RIVERTON — A man who investigators say held a knife to a woman's throat during a domestic violence incident was shot and killed by Unified police Monday.

The confrontation marked the sixth police shooting in Utah in less than two weeks.

About 6:40 a.m. Monday, police were called to a home at 11779 S. Stone Ridge Court (1400 West). They arrived to find “a man holding a female by the neck with a knife to her neck,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera.

The deadly confrontation happened outside the house near the end of the driveway. Yellow police tape and black sheets were set up to cover the body and keep the public back while the Salt Lake City Police Department conducted the officer-involved critical incident investigation.

Neither names nor ages of the people involved were immediately released. Rivera only said that the two people were family members. The woman lives at the home but the man did not, she said. The woman was not injured.

A neighbor told the Deseret News that there are two families in the home, one that lives in the main part of the house and a woman who rents the basement. Rivera did not know how many others were in the home at the time of the incident.

At least two officers initially responded to the scene, possibly three, the sheriff said. It was not immediately known how many officers fired their weapons.

The incident is the sixth officer-involved shooting in Utah in two weeks, and the third involving a Unified police officer in five days.

"It has been a tough couple of weeks. Anytime these type of situations happen we want to make sure we’re taking a good look at everything,” Rivera said.

"We want to make sure we know what occurred. We wait for the investigation and then we’ll take a look at our own department to make sure … there’s anything we can do differently. But that has to wait until after the investigation. We can’t guess on what happened."

• On Thursday, members of the Metro Gang Unit and the U.S. marshal's Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team confronted Andrey Tkachenko, 23, of Salt Lake City, in an ally near 455 E. 300 South. A Unified police officer and an officer from the Saratoga Springs Police Department fired their weapons, she said. Tkachenko died en route to the hospital.

• On Wednesday, a Unified police officer shot James Lyle Kuehn, 61, of Kearns, who allegedly had just robbed a Mexican restaurant at knifepoint. Kuehn was hospitalized in critical condition.

• On Oct. 12, Jacob E. Albrethsen, 17, was shot and killed by Orem police officers responding to a "family problem" involving Albrethsen and a woman. While the officers were inside the home, police say Albrethsen came at them "armed with a knife."

• On Oct. 11, Diamonte Riviore, 22, was shot and killed by a West Jordan police officer responding to a domestic violence call. Riviore, who had a history of threatening his ex-girlfriend, was holding a knife when officers arrived, police say.

• On Oct. 10, a Tooele police officer looking for a man wanted in a domestic violence-related assault shot at Christopher Michael Ono, 27, after Ono allegedly pointed a gun at the officer. No one was injured, and Ono was arrested and later charged.

More information will be posted throughout the day.