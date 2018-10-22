SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Oct. 22.
A historic meeting took place this weekend as Peru President Martin Vizcarra met with President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Read more.
The University of Utah’s football program was ranked in the AP and coaches polls. Read what happened to Utah State’s rankings.
Deseret News sports columnist Brad Rock explains why there’s one good reason for Jack Tuttle to leaves the University of Utah’s football program.
Is there a new state park coming to the Grand Staircase? Here’s what we know so far.
A Utah drone company seeks to use the country’s “biggest untapped resource” to become a leader with drone innovations. Read more.
Our most popular stories:
- Utah football: Four-star quarterback recruit Jayden Daniels talks Utah visit, 'It is a different vibe, but I like it.'
- Tabernacle Choir concert with Kristin Chenoweth tickets sold out in an hour. But there's still hope if you didn't get any
- New Utah Best Buy is company's first U.S. store in 7 years
- After bye week, BYU offense expected to get challenged by Northern Illinois defense
- Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert plan to host a random church event together
From our InDepth section:
- Why Oslo's 'greedy method' may be the answer to Utah's air pollution woes
- 6 air quality myths about Utah
- What comes after the wedding cake case? Experts consider religious freedom's future
- Why only two states ban marriage for people under 18 years old
- From Mormon kid to alleged drug kingpin: Inside the rise and fall of Aaron Shamo
National headlines:
- Saudi Arabia has 'no intention' of 1973 oil embargo replay [Reuters]
- Khashoggi death: Saudi Arabia says journalist was murdered [BBC News]
- Merkel backs freezing arms sales to Saudi Arabia [Axios]
- U.S. to end Cold War-era nuclear arms treaty with Russia, Trump says [NPR]
- Jordan seeks to end Israel land lease [BBC News]