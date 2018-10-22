Incumbent Rep. Chris Stewart and Democrat Shireen Ghorbani are vying for Stewart's seat in Utah's 2nd Congressional District. Stewart is a three-term Republican congressman, while this is Ghorbani's first time running for a House of Representatives seat.

Before you cast your vote on Nov. 6, read the Deseret News profiles of Stewart and Ghorbani.

Chris Stewart

Rep. Chris Stewart seeks fourth term in House of Representatives

Where he stands ...

Public lands

Sponsored legislation to put reduction of Grand-Staircase National Monument into law and create a new national park.

Jobs and economy

In addition to lowering taxes for businesses and individuals, the Republican tax plan bringing back business to the U.S. and creating jobs.

Immigration

Need to enforce strong border laws and illegal immigrants should not be allowed citizenship until they return to the home countries and follow U.S. immigration process.

Health care

Voted to repeal parts of Obamacare. Favors legislation that would drive down costs, offer families more choices and protect people with pre-existing conditions.

National defense

Supports President Donald Trump’s military plan to build the Navy fleet and boost missile defenses to counter threats from North Korea and Iran.

Shireen Ghorbani

Democratic candidate Shireen Ghorbani top challenger to Stewart in 2nd Congressional District

Where she stands ...

Public lands

Reducing the size of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments poses a threat to public lands across the country and must be contested.

Jobs and economy

Invest in infrastructure, raise the minimum wage, federal incentives to end job outsourcing, reward companies that invest in American workers.

Immigration

Secure the border, provide a path to citizenship for undocumented children, keep families together, support humane state and local laws that integrate immigrants into society.

Health care

Favors a form of universal health care and single-payer system. Medicare and Medicaid should be able to negotiate drug prices to lower costs for patients.

National security

Sees President Donald Trump's lack of diplomacy as biggest threat to the nation's security.