SALT LAKE CITY ― The secret ingredient found in the lunch that was served to students in Nebraska is enough to make anyone feel jumpy.

On Thursday, a school district in Nebraska sent out a letter to parents informing them that their children had unknowingly been served a chili that contained kangaroo meat.

The Potter-Dix superintendent, Mike Williams, told the parents he was sorry for the incident.

“On behalf of Potter-Dix Public Schools, I apologize for the anxiety and any harm that this has caused individual students and/or families,” Williams said. “We will make sure that something like this never occurs again.”

According to CBS News, Williams was unaware of the “special” ingredient in the lunch until the school’s cook told him the chili's beef had been augmented with kangaroo meat, which the cook cited as being “lean and nutritious.”

The Omaha World-Herald reported that meat came from a food distributor and was, therefore, FDA approved. But Williams said in the letter sent out by the school district that he did not agree with the decision to serve the meat.

“If we were to have food or ingredients that are out of the ordinary, they should be listed on the menu so that the students and families are aware of what they would be being served,” he wrote.

BuzzFeed noted that the cook has since been fired.