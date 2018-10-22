The Utah Jazz and defending champion Golden State Warriors had a thrilling showdown last Friday night, and a number of great tweets were posted before, during and after the matchup.
Here are some of the best.
During the preseason, Jazz wing Joe Ingles declared that he's the best shooter in the NBA. Before the game, Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry was asked about Ingles' assertion, to which he responded, “That just means in Las Vegas in summer league in 2009 we had 2 of the best shooters of all time on the same team."
A couple of funny responses followed.
After former Jazzman Jonas Jerebko made the game-winning basket with less than a second to go, the Swedish big man became a trending topic on Twitter.
On a perhaps more serious note, Curry posted this on Instagram after the win in reference to the Jazz not bringing Jerebko back this season:
Klay Thompson tweeted the same thing:
And Jerebko himself tweeted this:Comment on this story
The New York Times' Marc Stein did raise a point that should provide some good feelings for Jazz fans:
Perhaps Utah played so well that Twitter began to believe the Jazz are actually the Warriors, as a picture of Ingles and Ricky Rubio appeared on the site Sunday night as promotion for conversation about the game between Golden State and the Denver Nuggets (although maybe Twitter thinks the Jazz are the Nuggets, which, come to think of it, is kind of true. Right, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell?)