The Utah Jazz and defending champion Golden State Warriors had a thrilling showdown last Friday night, and a number of great tweets were posted before, during and after the matchup.

Here are some of the best.

During the preseason, Jazz wing Joe Ingles declared that he's the best shooter in the NBA. Before the game, Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry was asked about Ingles' assertion, to which he responded, “That just means in Las Vegas in summer league in 2009 we had 2 of the best shooters of all time on the same team."

Warriors Star Steph Curry on Jazzman Joe Ingles calling himself the best shooter in the league: “That just means in Las Vegas in summer league in 2009 we had 2 of the best shooters of all time on the same team... we got a lot in common.” pic.twitter.com/6GApVJLET0 — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) October 19, 2018

A couple of funny responses followed.

Can’t believe Steph Joined a team with the greatest player of all time, what a snake — 50 shades of Grayson (@colton_foy) October 19, 2018

After former Jazzman Jonas Jerebko made the game-winning basket with less than a second to go, the Swedish big man became a trending topic on Twitter.

How Swede it is: Jonas Jerebko Gets Revenge on the Jazz in October Surprise. MY COLUMN: — Danny Leroux (@DannyLeroux) October 20, 2018

On a team with Steph, Klay, KD, and Draymond ... Jonas Jerebko is the hero for Golden State 😮 pic.twitter.com/72IG2jaSbd — ESPN (@espn) October 20, 2018

JONAS JEREBKO AKA SWEDISH LARRY BIRD — Halcyon (@8BIT_Halcyon) October 20, 2018

How dare you make this comparison



Larry Bird is a scrub compared to Jonas Jerebko — Telmo (@CL_Telmo) October 20, 2018

Jonas Jerebko really saved KDs Legacy huh — e (@Ernoskii) October 20, 2018

As the kids say:

Find someone who looks at you like the Warriors look at Jonas Jerebko rn 👇 pic.twitter.com/UU8Hsl6X51 — Middle-aged Man River (@chappachu) October 20, 2018

On a perhaps more serious note, Curry posted this on Instagram after the win in reference to the Jazz not bringing Jerebko back this season:

Klay Thompson tweeted the same thing:

They didn’t want ya Jonas. — klay thompson (@KlayThompson) October 20, 2018

And Jerebko himself tweeted this:

What a feeling!! Felt great to be back winning in Salt Lake. I got some amazing teammates. Way to fight back and get the W! #dubnation #NBAse🇸🇪 @ Salt Lake City, Utah https://t.co/9xrnzvLKNy — Jonas Jerebko (@JonasJerebko) October 20, 2018

The New York Times' Marc Stein did raise a point that should provide some good feelings for Jazz fans:

PS -- Ain't gonna make 'em feel an ounce better tonight but the Warriors probably don't celebrate like that in Game 2 of 82 if Utah wasn't for real — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2018

Perhaps Utah played so well that Twitter began to believe the Jazz are actually the Warriors, as a picture of Ingles and Ricky Rubio appeared on the site Sunday night as promotion for conversation about the game between Golden State and the Denver Nuggets (although maybe Twitter thinks the Jazz are the Nuggets, which, come to think of it, is kind of true. Right, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell?)