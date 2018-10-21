SANDY — A 71-year-old man was in extremely critical condition after hitting the back of U-Haul van Sunday.

About 5:30 p.m. a man on a motorcycle was following a U-Haul van on Wasatch Boulevard near the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon, when the van stopped to make a left turn, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

The motorcycle rider apparently didn't see that the van had stopped and ran into the back of the vehicle, she said. The impact from the collision launched the man over his handlebars and into the van, Gray said.

The man's name was not immediately released.