HEBER CITY — A man who police say caused a two-car crash that left two people in critical condition has a history of stealing cars and mental illness, according to court documents.

Tyson TJ Uresti, 22, was arrested Saturday for investigation of being in a stolen vehicle, failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving injuries, and several other traffic violations. In addition, he had at least one warrant out for his arrest at the time of the crash.

Saturday morning, Uresti crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car head-on while on U.S. 40, about 13 miles southeast of Heber City. A couple in an Audi were taken to a local hospital in critical conditions, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The incident marked the third serious crash on U.S. 40 in less than 48 hours.

Uresti walked away from the crash but was found by troopers responding to the scene, according to a Wasatch County Jail booking report. He told investigators he was going 15 to 20 mph over the speed limit when he crashed, according to the report.

Troopers then learned the Ford Explorer Uresti was driving was stolen recently out of Duchesne County.

The crash comes two days after Uresti was charged in 4th District Court with sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. And if charges are formally filed for Saturday's crash, it would mark the fifth time this year Uresti has been charged with a serious crime.

In May, Uresti was charged with theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony. According to a Sanpete County Jail booking report, Uresti ran away from the Utah State Developmental Center in American Fork and stole a car. Police were cautioned that Uresti was "highly likely to flee if confronted," the report states.

The case was dismissed in August because Uresti was determined to be incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

In February, he was charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; failing to stop for police, a third-degree felony; criminal mischief, a third-degree felony; and theft, a second-degree felony. In that case, Uresti again "escaped secure confinement from the Utah State Developmental Center earlier in the day," stole a car in American Fork and fled from police, charging documents state.

"In fleeing police defendant operated the vehicle in a manner that put the public at risk, including speeding over 90 mph and running red lights. Pursuit had to be terminated for public safety," the charges state.

He was later arrested. But he had an outstanding warrant in that case at the time of Saturday's crash for failing to show up for a scheduled court hearing.

Also in February, Uresti was charged with assault in Orem Justice Court.

In 2014, Uresti was charged with theft, a second-degree felony, and driving on a suspended license in 6th District Court in Sanpete County after allegedly stealing a car and wrecking it on U.S. 89, according to court documents. The case was later dismissed after Uresti was determined to be incompetent to stand trial.

Likewise, he was charged in 2014 in 4th District Court with three counts of assault, but the charges were dismissed when Uresti was determined to be incompetent to stand trial. In a 2015 case, he was charged with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, but the charges were dropped when it was determined "There is no likelihood of restoration" of his competency, according to court records.