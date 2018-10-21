Capt. Andrew Olson kisses his 4-year-old son Chase after the departure ceremony at Camp Williams Readiness Center in Bluffdale on Sunday. About 60 Utah National Guard members are being deployed to Afghanistan to assist the NATO-led mission Operation Resolute Support, focusing on training, and providing advice and assistance to Afghan security forces, according to a prepared statement. The group will first go to Colorado for training before going to Afghanistan. They are expected to be gone for about a year.

