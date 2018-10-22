Utah State soccer wrapped up the home portion of the 2018 season with a 1-0 loss to Fresno State on Sunday at Chuck and Gloria Bell Field.

With the loss, Utah State now sits at 2-13-2 on the year with a 1-7-2 Mountain West record. Fresno State moves to 6-9-3 overall and 5-3-2 in league play.

The single goal of the day came in the 59th minute of the second half. Fresno State senior defender Olivia Muhrbeck received a soft pass to her left from junior midfielder Melissa Ellis, who then promptly completed the play and put the Bulldogs on the board.

Utah State's closest shot on the day came in the seventh minute off a corner kick from sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo. Cardozo put the ball in a perfect spot to junior forward Alecia Robinson, however, just as Robinson fired the shot in the net, the goal was waved as Robinson was credited with a foul.

On the day, both teams fired 10 shots, as well as three shots on goal. Senior Grace McGuire minded the net for the Aggies, gathering two saves in the contest. Senior goalkeeper Kaitlyn Stratton played her first match as an Aggie, as she closed out the first half for McGuire in the 41st minute.

Utah State will close the 2018 regular season on the road on Friday, Oct. 26, when the Aggies travel to Boise State for a 4 p.m. start.