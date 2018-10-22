It was Senior Day at Westminster College, and it was a Senior Day to remember for the Westminster Griffins. They had three goals in the first half and four more in the second half as the Griffins dominated the Thunderwolves in the largest victory at home under head coach Josh Pittman in the 7-0 victory as Westminster improved to 7-1-1 at home this year.

Senior Alec Marshall started the day off right with a penalty kick goal that put the Griffins on top near the 10th minute of play. Four minutes later, Kaden Amano scored an unassisted goal, and then Amit Hefer added the final goal of the first half that was assisted by Blaze Nelson to put the Griffins on top, 3-0, after 45 minutes of play.

In the second half, Nelson tabbed two goals of his own after assisting on one in the first half, and Hefer scored his second goal on a penalty kick to help the Griffins tie a team record of seven goals in a game, which they recorded earlier this year on the road.

Next up, the Griffins will have the opportunity to host a first-round conference tournament game with a win and a draw against Dixie State on Oct. 25 and MSU-Denver on Oct. 27, to end the 2018 season with back-to-back road games.