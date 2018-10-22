The Westminster Griffins (11-3-1, 8-2-1) women’s soccer team ended its 2018 road season with a victory as it defeated New Mexico Highlands, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon to win its fourth game in its last five contests.

The Griffins defense once again held an opponent scoreless for the fifth time this season, and with nine shots on goal on the offensive end, the Griffins found a way to score two key goals in route to victory.

Libby Dearden help add the first goal as she assisted Alexa Maple, who scored from 30 yards out to give the Griffins the first lead at 28th minute in the first half.

In the second half, Sara Weixler scored the second goal of the game where she battled her way in front of the net at the 75th minute.

Hillary Weixler had two saves as she played the whole 90 minutes of action as the senior did her part in the goalkeeper area.

Next up, the Griffins will head back home to Westminster College to wrap up the 2018 season with Western State on Oct. 25 and senior day on Saturday, Oct. 27. Both games will be played on Dumke Field.