Dixie State’s men’s soccer team struck for three first-half goals and extended its winning streak to a season-high three matches as the Trailblazers coasted to a 3-1 result over Adams State on Sunday afternoon at Trailblazer Stadium.

Junior Ricky Nunez accounted for two of the three Trailblazer (6-8-2, 4-6-2 RMAC) tallies, the first came early in the 17th minute when senior Dominic Damato blasted a free kick inside the Grizzlies’ 6-yard box, which Nunez headed into the left corner of the goal to open the scoring.

Damato (one) got into the scoring act with his first goal of the season 18 minutes later as junior Gustavo Ortega flicked a ball ahead to the senior, who finished with a left boot from 12 yards out to spot his side a two-goal advantage. Then before halftime, Nunez (four) tucked in an insurance goal on a penalty kick with 4:34 to play in the frame.

Dixie State’s defense held the winless Grizzlies (0-14-2, 0-10-2 RMAC) without a shot in the opening half. However, Adams State came back with seven second-half attempts, including a Benji Rogers (two) goal off a DSU defensive miscue midway through the 55th minute that spoiled the shutout bid.

DSU was credited with season highs in both shot attempts (23) and shots on goal (13) with junior Moises Medina leading the way with six shots (two SOG). Junior goalkeeper Zach Nielsen stopped three of the four ASU shots he faced on target to earn the win in goal.

Dixie State will wrap up the 2018 regular season next weekend with a pair of matches, the first coming at home this Thursday, Oct. 25, with a "Senior Day" showdown vs. in-state rival Westminster College beginning at 5 p.m. DSU will then travel to Lakewood, Colorado, for the regular season finale at Colorado Christian on Saturday, Oct. 27.