Utah State sophomore linebacker David Woodward was named the College Sports Madness Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, it was announced Sunday morning by the organization.

In Utah State’s 24-16 win at Wyoming this past Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie., Woodward recorded a game-high 16 tackles, which also matched his career high, to go along with a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

It marked Woodward’s fifth double-digit tackle outing of the season and the sixth of his career. It was also his second forced fumble of the season and his career, while he now has two pass breakups this season and five in his career.

Woodward’s fourth-quarter pass breakup proved to be big for the Aggies as it occurred near the goal line and helped force the Cowboys to settle for a field goal.

With the win over Wyoming, Utah State improved to 6-1 overall to match its best start since the 1974 campaign when that team also started the year by winning six of its first seven games. The Aggies are also 3-0 in MW play for the second time in their six years in the league, joining the 2015 squad.

Woodward and the Aggies have won six in a row, which is the longest winning streak since the 2012 team won its final seven games of the season. It is also the longest winning streak under head coach Matt Wells.

Utah State returns home to take on New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The game is slated to kick off at 2 p.m., and will be streamed live on Facebook.