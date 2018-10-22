Through the first eight weeks of the college football season, Utah State now ranks among the top 40 nationally in 27 different statistical categories, including fourth in scoring offense (47.7 points per game), second in non-offensive touchdowns (seven), third in kickoff returns (30.7 yards per return), fifth in defensive touchdowns (three), 13th in tackles for loss (8.1 per game) and 14th in turnovers forced (16).

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and fourth in the nation in scoring with an average of 47.7 points per game, trailing Alabama (54.1 ppg), Houston (48.7 ppg) and Oklahoma (48.6 ppg).

USU also ranks third in the MW and 13th in the nation in sacks allowed (1.0 ppg), third in the MW and 25th in the nation in completion percentage (.655), third in the MW and 39th in the nation in total offense (438.0 ypg), fourth in the MW and 47th in the nation in rushing offense (190.4 ypg), fifth in the MW and 46th in the nation in passing efficiency (143.7) and seventh in the MW and 52nd in the nation in passing offense (247.6 ypg). The Aggies are third in the MW and 33rd in the nation with a third down conversion percentage of 43.3 (39-90).

Utah State ranks second in the Mountain West and 13th in the nation with an average of 8.1 tackles for loss per game. USU also ranks second in the MW and 21st in the nation in passing efficiency defense (110.4), second in the MW and 33rd in the nation in passing defense (193.3 ypg), third in the MW and 29th in the nation in sacks (2.86 pg), third in the MW and 39th in the nation in scoring defense (22.7 ppg), sixth in the MW and 46th in the nation in total defense (360.6 ypg) and seventh in the MW and 77th in the nation in rushing defense (167.3 ypg). USU’s defense is also averaging 5.67 three-and-outs per game to rank seventh in the nation, and it ranks fifth in the MW and 47th in the nation in third down conversion percentage allowed at 36.5 (46-126).

Utah State has forced 16 turnovers (eight fumbles, eight interceptions) this year to rank second in the Mountain West behind Fresno State (18) and tied for 14th in the nation. USU also ranks third in the MW and tied for 13th in the nation with its eight fumble recoveries, fourth in the MW and 26th in the nation with its eight interceptions and second in the MW and 14th in the nation in turnover margin (+0.86).

With its 16 turnovers this season, USU has now forced 157 turnovers in its last 82 games, including at least one turnover in 65 of its last 82 games. USU has also recorded 74 interceptions in its last 69 games, including at least one pick in 39 of its last 69 games and multiple interceptions in 21 of its last 69 games. Overall, USU has forced three or more turnovers twice this year and in 19 of its last 57 games.

Utah State is second in the Mountain West and tied for fifth in the nation with three defensive touchdowns this year as senior S Gaje Ferguson returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown at No. 11 Michigan State, senior CB Deante Fortenberry returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown against New Mexico State and junior LB Tipa Galeai returned an interception 56 yards for a touchdown at BYU. Overall, USU has scored 19 defensive touchdowns in its last 66 games, including five last season to rank fourth in the nation.

The Aggies are first in the Mountain West and third in the nation in kickoff returns (30.7 ypr), second in the MW and 37th in the nation in net punting (39.71 ypp), third in the conference and 37th in the nation in punt returns (12.2 ypr) and sixth in the MW and 72nd in the nation in kickoff return defense (21.2 ypr).

Sophomore WR Savon Scarver leads the nation in kickoff returns (38.3 ypr) and is tied for first in the nation with his two kickoff returns for touchdowns (0.29 pg).

Senior DE Adewale Adeoye is tied for first in the nation with three fumbles recovered (0.43 pg).

Sophomore WR Jordan Nathan is tied for first in the Mountain West and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.14 pg), and he is second in the MW and 16th in the nation in punt returns (11.3 ypr).

Sophomore S Baron Gajkowski is tied for first in the MW and tied for third in the nation with one punt return for a touchdown (0.14 pg).

Junior PK Dominik Eberle leads the MW and ranks seventh in the nation in scoring (10.4 ppg), is second in the MW and 13th in the nation in field goals made (1.57 pg) and fourth in the MW and 35th in the nation in field goal percentage (.786) as he is 11-of-14 on the season.

Junior RB Darwin Thompson ranks first in the MW and fifth in the nation in yards per carry (7.3), first in the MW and tied for eighth in the nation with nine rushing touchdowns (1.3 pg), third in the MW and 56th in the nation in rushing (76.4 ypg), fourth in the MW and 47th in the nation in scoring (7.7 ppg) and eighth in the MW in all-purpose yards (91.9 pg).

Sophomore LB David Woodward ranks first in the MW and seventh in the nation in tackles (12.3 pg), third in the MW and tied for 25th in the nation in forced fumbles with two (0.33 pg) and sixth in the MW and 56th in the nation in sacks (0.7 pg).

Junior LB Tipa Galeai is tied for first in the MW and tied for 26th in the nation in sacks (0.8 pg), tied for fourth in the MW and tied for 34th in the nation in forced fumbles with two (0.29 pg), seventh in the MW in tackles for loss (1.1 pg) and tied for 42nd in the MW in tackles (5.1 pg).

Sophomore QB Jordan Love ranks third in the MW and 35th in the nation in completion percentage (.640), fourth in the MW and 23rd in the nation in passing touchdowns with 14 (2.0 pg), fourth in the MW and 40th in the nation in passing efficiency (145.1), sixth in the MW and 47th in the nation in passing (230.0 ypg) and sixth in the MW and 61st in the nation in total offense (234.6 ypg).

Senior S Jontrell Rocquemore is tied for third in the MW and tied for 46th in the nation with two interceptions (0.29 pg), tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 73rd in the nation with one fumble recovery (0.14 pg) and tied for 27th in the MW in tackles (6.0 pg).

Senior S Gaje Ferguson is tied for third in the MW and tied for 46th in the nation with two interceptions (0.29 pg), tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 73rd in the nation with one fumble recovery (0.14 pg) and tied for 32nd in the MW in tackles (5.7 pg).

Senior S Aaron Wade is tied for third in the MW and tied for 46th in the nation with two interceptions (0.29 pg).

Junior RB Gerold Bright ranks fourth in the MW and 35th in the nation in yards per carry (5.9), and he is ninth in the MW and 89th in the nation in rushing (65.1 ypg).

Junior P Taylor Hintze ranks fifth in the MW and 34th in the nation in punting (43.3 ypp).

Senior LB Ofa Latu is tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 73rd in the nation with one fumble recovery (0.14 pg).

Junior DE Devon Anderson is tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 73rd in the nation with one fumble recovery (0.14 pg).

Senior LB Chase Christiansen is tied for ninth in the MW and tied for 73rd in the nation with one fumble recovery (0.14 pg), and he is tied for 13th in the MW and tied for 91st in the nation in tackles (7.7 pg).

Senior WR Ron’quavion Tarver ranks 10th in the MW in receptions (4.3 pg), while sophomore S Shaq Bond is tied for 47th in the MW in tackles (4.9 pg).

Utah State returns home to take on New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27, on Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The game is slated to kick off at 2 p.m., and will be streamed live on Facebook.