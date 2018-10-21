SALT LAKE CITY — Alec Burks is fairly quiet.

The Utah Jazz guard’s answers are often short with the media as he would much rather come to work and keep a low profile.

But during the Utah Jazz’s season opener in Sacramento, Burks decided to make a statement without ever saying a word.

During the Jazz’s 123-117 win against the Kings, Burks debuted in his hot pink Adidas Dame 4 sneakers in honor of his fiancée, Elyse Hart-Shelton’s cousin, Melissa Hemmann, for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He broke them out again for the home opener against Golden State on Friday, too.

“She’s battling with it and she’s going to get through it,” Burks told the Deseret News. “It’s Breast Cancer Month anyway, so I figured I might as well rock the pink shoes.”

So far, they’ve brought him good luck as he’s averaging 9.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 rebounds to start his eighth NBA season where teammate Derrick Favors says he’s back to looking like “AB before the injury.”

“I don’t believe in stuff like that, but if they are they are,” Burks said.

Burks was named Xfinity Player of the Week by the Jazz on Oct. 20 after averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 18 minutes during the preseason and opening night.

His teammates Jae Crowder and Ricky Rubio also lost their mothers, Helen Thompson and Tona Vives, to cancer in 2017 and 2016.

Hart-Shelton certainly approves of his kind gesture to support Hemmann as they prepare to get married next summer in Miami, Florida.

“We love and support you through everything!” Hart-Shelton wrote via Instagram. “You are one of the strongest women I know and such an inspiration.”

Burks, who endorses Adidas, says he will break out a bunch of other exclusive colorways this season as well to try to keep up with teammate Donovan Mitchell, who also reps the Three Stripes. Now that the league has lifted all color restrictions on sneakers, he has some heat stashed away in the closet.

“I like that you can wear anything,” Burks said. “I like it a lot.”

After overcoming shoulder, broken fibula and left ankle injuries in the past, Burks also says he’s back to feeling comfortable, especially with Dante Exum and the Jazz’s second unit.

“I’m feeling good. I’m healthy,” Burks said. “I’m in a great rhythm, my team’s in a great rhythm and I’m just playing off everybody. It’s fun to be out there.”