The Utah Utes are back in the Top 25.

Following their 41-28 victory over the USC Trojans on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utes vaulted all the way up to No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 24 in the USA Today Amway Coaches Poll.

It was a big jump in both polls for Utah, which was essentially ranked 33rd in the country in both last week, receiving the eighth-most points among teams not in the Top 25. In fact, it was the biggest jump in the coaches poll of any team in the country.

Meanwhile, the Utah State Aggies received 50 votes in the AP poll and 63 in the coaches poll after hanging on to beat Wyoming 24-16 Saturday afternoon on the road to become bowl eligible.

Washington, Washington State, Oregon and Stanford join the Utes in representing the Pac-12 in the Top 25 of both polls. The Aggies received the most votes of any Mountain West Conference team in both polls, although the San Diego State Aztecs are right behind them in both, and the Fresno State Bulldogs also received votes in both.

All three are undefeated in conference play.

Utah will face UCLA on Friday at the Rose Bowl, while Utah State will be at home on Saturday against New Mexico.

Both polls have the same Top 5 of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, LSU and Michigan.