HEBER CITY — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition early Saturday morning after a man allegedly driving a stolen vehicle crashed head-on into them on U.S. 40, police say.

Tyson Uresti, 22, was driving west in a black Ford Explorer when he overcorrected and swerved into an oncoming silver Audi about 13 miles southeast of Heber City, according to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Lawrence Hopper.

Hopper said Uresti fled the scene on foot, but officers were able to locate and apprehend him. He was evaluated at the hospital then booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and other charges, Hopper said.

The man in the Audi was flown to Utah Valley Hospital, and the woman — believed by troopers to be pregnant — was transported by ground then also flown to Utah Valley.

The crash occurred less than 48 hours since the first of two deadly accidents on highway 40 on Thursday and Friday.