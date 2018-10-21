1 of 2
View 2 Items
DNEWS
Grantsville's Alan Mouritsen rushes for a first down during his record breaking game Friday Oct. 20, 1998 against South Summit High. PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS

Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Alan Mouritsen had four touchdowns and 216 yards to set a state high school career touchdown record and help Grantsville beat South Summit 35-20.

His 70 touchdowns eclipsed Nick Chournos’ mark of 64 set in 1996.

Granger’s Fahu Tahi also moved past Chournos in 1998, finishing with 65. Tahi would also set the state career rushing yards record that season with 5,663.

Both records were rewritten by Austin Kafentzis in 2014 of 6,749 yards and 100 TDs.

DNEWS
Grantsville star running back Alan Mouritsen is congratulated by his coach Kevin Butler after he was presented the game ball against South Summit during the game Friday night, Oct. 24, 1998. .PHOTO BY CHUCK WING/DESERET NEWS
Deseret News
Add a comment