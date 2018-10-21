Editor's note: Every Sunday, the Deseret News sports staff takes a look back into our archives.

Alan Mouritsen had four touchdowns and 216 yards to set a state high school career touchdown record and help Grantsville beat South Summit 35-20.

His 70 touchdowns eclipsed Nick Chournos’ mark of 64 set in 1996.

Granger’s Fahu Tahi also moved past Chournos in 1998, finishing with 65. Tahi would also set the state career rushing yards record that season with 5,663.

Both records were rewritten by Austin Kafentzis in 2014 of 6,749 yards and 100 TDs.