It was another tough night for Westminster (7-16, 5-10 RMAC) volleyball, losing in three sets to the Thunderwolves of CSU-Pueblo (5-19, 3-12 RMAC). The Griffins lost the first and third sets, 25-20, and the second set, 25-17.

Westminster showed an improved attacking effort after posting two sets with negative hitting percentages at New Mexico Highlands on Friday night. The team finished the night with 32 kills on 125 attempts. Sydnee Simmons finished with 10 kills to lead the Griffins and finished with a .529 hitting percentage.

Aggie Roese-Olsen had six digs and 21 assists. Jaylee led the Griffins with 17 digs, and Amber Lamborn was second on the team with 11.

Westminster returns home to the Behnken Fieldhouse for matches against Regis and Colorado Christian on Friday and Saturday, respectively.