Dixie State volleyball pushed its winning streak to four straight and broke a program hitting percentage record in a convincing 3-1 victory at New Mexico Highlands on Saturday night inside the NMHU John A. Wilson Complex. The victory, coupled with a Colorado Mesa loss on Saturday, moved the Trailblazers (18-4, 13-2 RMAC) into sole possession of second place in the RMAC standings, one game behind Colorado School of Mines (20-3, 14-1 RMAC) with three regular-season matches remaining.

The Trailblazers came out of the gate swinging as DSU rolled to a quick 2-0 match lead. Dixie State scored the first six points of set one and never looked back on its way to a 25-10 win, and it kept the momentum going with a 9-0 run to begin set two to race to a 25-9 triumph. The Cowgirls (7-16, 5-10 RMAC) avoided the sweep with a 25-18 win in the third frame, however, that was as close as NMHU got as the Blazers took command to start the fourth frame and closed out the match with a 25-12 victory.

Dixie State shattered the program’s NCAA era single-match attack percentage record by hitting .491 with 61 kills and just nine attack errors in 106 attempts. The Blazers’ performance bested the previous record of .440 set in a 3-0 sweep of Molloy College during the 2015 season.

The Trailblazers were red hot in all three set wins as they hit .640 in the opening frame, followed by a .556 percentage in set two and a .542 clip in the decisive fourth stanza. DSU’s .640 percentage in the first set was also the second-highest single set percentage in program history (.667 in fifth set vs. Hawai’i Pacific on October 2, 2007).

Three Trailblazers connected for double figures in kills, led by sophomore Megan Treanor who tallied 15 kills along with three assists and three total blocks. Junior To’a Faleao-Baich tied a career high with 13 kills, and junior Lauren Gammell hit a career-best .800 en route to 12 kills to go with three block assists.

While the Trailblazer offense was on fire, the DSU defense stifled NHMU as the Cowgirls posted a .084 attack percentage with 22 errors and 32 kills. Dixie State collected 10.0 total team blocks, including a combined nine block assists from seniors Malary Marshall (five) and Shannon Sorensen (four).

Dixie State concludes the 2018 regular season with a three-match homestand, starting with a pair of crucial conference matches vs. Colorado Christian on Friday, Oct. 26, followed by a date vs. third-place Regis on Saturday, Oct. 27.