The Utah Utes had an up-and-down first half in reverse Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium against the USC Trojans, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring the game's next 20 points to take a six-point advantage into halftime.
As such, reactions from Twitter users had a big swing as well.
First, the bad, as the Trojans scored on a miracle catch to take a 7-0 lead. USC's offensive possession came after Utah failed to convert a fourth down at midfield.
Things got worse as former Bingham star Jay Tufele recovered a fumble for the Trojans and returned it for a touchdown.
But the game started to turn around for the Utes on the next drive as Britain Covey had a nice kickoff return and then took a pass from Tyler Huntley into the end zone for Utah's first score.
Then Huntley started to take over, and finished the half 14-of-19 for 197 yards passing with a touchdown and another touchdown on the ground.
After USC missed a short field goal attempt, the Utes marched down the field in the waning moments of the second quarter and Matt Gay made a field goal as time expired.