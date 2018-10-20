The Utah Utes had an up-and-down first half in reverse Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium against the USC Trojans, falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter before scoring the game's next 20 points to take a six-point advantage into halftime.

As such, reactions from Twitter users had a big swing as well.

First, the bad, as the Trojans scored on a miracle catch to take a 7-0 lead. USC's offensive possession came after Utah failed to convert a fourth down at midfield.

Utah is letting this one slip through their hands early… pic.twitter.com/I1wCKjfp3E — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 21, 2018

I thought Daniels was just throwing it away. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 21, 2018

You gotta be kidding me. What a prayer of a throw — Jeremy Olsen (@JeremyOlsen41) October 21, 2018

A missed sack, and a missed interception, turns into a touchdown for Daniels.

Unreal! — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) October 21, 2018

that USC touchdown is on Whittingham & decision on 4th and very-very-long-one. should have played field position — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) October 21, 2018

Things got worse as former Bingham star Jay Tufele recovered a fumble for the Trojans and returned it for a touchdown.

Man Utah in a nutshell... High expectations dashed early, re-raised mid season, and then we shoot ourselves in the foot over and over and stumble to a mid tier bowl — Brent Howell (@BigBadBrento) October 21, 2018

Silver lining: Better them lose a shot at winning the division now than in 3 weeks. Less heartbreaking. — Babushka (@andrew_g_utes) October 21, 2018

But the game started to turn around for the Utes on the next drive as Britain Covey had a nice kickoff return and then took a pass from Tyler Huntley into the end zone for Utah's first score.

Then Huntley started to take over, and finished the half 14-of-19 for 197 yards passing with a touchdown and another touchdown on the ground.

What. A. Response. This team just believes and fights for one another. — Bryan Brown (@BrownbearSLC) October 21, 2018

We didn’t have resilience a year ago. Utes have come so far. — Hilerie (@jazzyvandal) October 21, 2018

Seriously, Huntley must have covered his body in Clark Griswold's non-stick cereal spray. pic.twitter.com/2SXe3LiLJB — Tyson Oldroyd (@Ody_Tyson) October 21, 2018

Huntley going for the Heisman goodness lop — Ferg (@WakeboardErrDay) October 21, 2018

Tyler Huntley is evolving. He still has the same number of Oh No plays but now some of them end with Oh Yes!#GoUtes #Muss — Jazz Mentality (@HotTakeJedi) October 21, 2018

After USC missed a short field goal attempt, the Utes marched down the field in the waning moments of the second quarter and Matt Gay made a field goal as time expired.

That’s a fantastic drive to end the half. 10 more seconds or one more timeout and you’ve got a TD shot. Perfectly done. — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) October 21, 2018

Great job UTES to finish with 20 straight. — Papa Smurf Ute (@PapaSmurfUTE) October 21, 2018