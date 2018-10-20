TAYLORSVILLE — Sunday will be the final time Utah cricket fans can watch a match this year.

In less than 10 years the Intermountain Cricket League has grown from two teams to more than a dozen teams competing in a variety of contests at multiple pitches throughout the Wasatch Front.

That allows the ICL to put on three different competitions — one Twenty20 and two Big Bang, 10 overs events.

"It is with joy and honor we’d like to invite our cricket loving families and fans to come and enjoy the second final match of ICL format 10 overs Big Bang," ICL founder Nasir Khan told the Deseret News. "Like it’s name it is a Big Bang here in Utah and first of its kind in United States. And where else players can enjoy playing, and be having blast besides ICL?"

The final match will be contested between Khan's Salt Lake Sabrecats and the Salt Lake Zalmi. First bowl is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. at Southridge Park in Taylorsville. Zalmi defeated Utah Beehives for the first championship, while the Beehives outlasted Bind-It in the first Big Bang final.

"We’d love have you come over and cheer your favorite team on since this will be the last game so come on over and support your boys," Khan said.