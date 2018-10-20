SALT LAKE CITY — The annual Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square Christmas concert is always the hottest ticket in town, but this year, with the announcement that Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth would be joining the famous choir this December, tickets disappeared in less than an hour when they became available Saturday morning.

“The Choir and Orchestra perform these free concerts as a service to the community and we are delighted by the enthusiastic response to this year’s guest artist,” Scott Barrick, the choir's general manager, said in a press release.

Tickets for the free concerts, which will be held in the Conference Center on Dec. 13, 14 and 15, were distributed through an online system on www.lds.org/events, with a limit of up to four tickets per person. Although tickets for all three nights of the concert have sold out, there are still options available for those wishing to attend.

Hopeful concertgoers should watch the choir's website after Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, for a ticket giveaway contest, according to the press release. A standby line will also form each night of the concerts at the north gate of Temple Square. Those in the standby line will be seated in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Temple Squre and taken across the street to the Conference Center to fill empty seats. If seats are not available in the Conference Center, patrons are welcome to watch the concert from the Tabernacle via closed-circuit screening.

"With such a high demand for these free tickets, we know there were challenges to securing them online and we appreciate the patience of those seeking tickets," Barrick said. "We are constantly looking for ways to improve the process and user experience."

In addition to joining both the Tabernacle Choir on Temple Square and the Orchestra on Temple Square for the annual Christmas concert, the 35-member Bells on Temple Square will also perform a two-night Christmas concert Nov. 16-17, 7:30 p.m., in the Tabernacle.

Online tickets for those two concerts will be available beginning Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. on lds.org/events on a first-come, first-served basis.