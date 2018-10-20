HEBER CITY — Officials have been able to identify one of the six victims in a deadly collision between a dump truck and a pickup on U.S. 40 Friday afternoon.

Efrain Cardenas, 62, of Salt Lake City, was driving the pickup truck eastbound on U.S. 40 with five other men when a westbound dump truck crossed the median and barrier, striking the pickup and killing all six.

Names of the other victims have not been released, nor has the name of the man driving the dump truck, who was treated for injuries then booked into the Wasatch County Jail Friday night. Utah Highway Patrol troopers reported they found open containers of alcohol and prescription pills in the dump truck.

A woman who was lucky to survive the accident when the Jeep she was riding in rolled after being clipped by the dump truck, says she can't imagine how the families of the victims are coping.

"It's unfair. Like, I get to wake up and my family is totally fine. I'm fine and my mom is fine. They're all waking up with one less family member," said Dallas McCullough, 19, of Salt Lake City.

Her mother was driving a Jeep Rubicon in front of the pickup on the highway. The back of their car was clipped by the dump truck, sending them rolling four times into a ditch. McCullough fractured her hand, and her mom suffered a broken nose.

Police say they received reports of a recklessly driven dump truck prior to the accident.

McCullough saw the dump truck coming their way before the crash.

"I watched him all the way from the median, all the way to our car and I just closed my eyes,” she said.

She also expressed anger that, according to crash investigators, the dump truck driver may have been intoxicated.

"I mean, you just took six people off this Earth because you were that selfish and that reckless,” she said. "Gosh, it's horrible. There are no words."

Contributing: Alex Cabrero