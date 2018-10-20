Sophomore Makaylie Moore scored two goals in the BYU women's soccer team's 3-1 win over Saint Mary's in West Coast Conference action on Saturday.

"We challenged the girls to set the tone nice and early, and we got three nice goals," BYU head coach Jennifer Rockwood said. "We didn't do as well in the second half, but we got those early goals and that's what mattered. The girls can rise to the challenge and put the ball away."

In the 11th minute, junior forward Elise Flake took the ball down the left sideline, and after beating the defense, she slid the ball past the Gaels' (6-9-2, 1-5-1 WCC) goalkeeper for an early 1-0 lead for the Cougars (10-4-1, 5-1 WCC).

Moore came off the bench and made an immediate impact on the field. She found the back of the net twice on one-on-one opportunities with the goalkeeper. She scored in the 27th minute and the 36th minute as Mikayla Colohan and Alyssa Jefferson tallied assists on the goals.

Saint Mary's scored the only goal of the second half in the 59th minute after taking the ball down the right sideline and crossing it to Kelsey Hill in front of the goal to bring the Gaels within two, 3-1.

On the game, BYU recorded 20 shots and 10 on goal compared to Saint Mary's seven shots and one on frame. Moore led the offense with five shots, while Flake added four.

The Cougars return to South Field as they host San Francisco on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. MDT. The game will be available on BYUtv, while audio broadcasts can be heard on BYU Radio (Sirius XM 143/107.9 FM) and ESPN 960 AM.