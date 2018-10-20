Dixie State football suffered its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference loss since Sept. 1, on Saturday in a 30-18 defeat at the hands of Chadron State at Don Beebe Stadium in Chadron, Nebraska.

The Trailblazers (5-3, 5-2 RMAC) outgained the Eagles (5-2, 5-2 RMAC) by a 631-473 count, but five empty possessions in the red zone, including four inside the CSC 5-yard line, doomed the visitors in their first loss to Chadron State since joining the RMAC.

Michael Sanders set two DSU passing records and tied another in the loss. Sanders completed 39-of-60 passes for 527 yards and one touchdown, setting the single-game passing yards and attempts record while tying the single-game completions record. The 527 passing yards also marks a DSU team record.

Two Dixie State receivers finished with more than 100 yards receiving, including Dejuan Dantzler and Kasey Allison. Dantzler finished with five catches for 126 yards, while Allison added seven receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. The feat marks the first time two DSU receivers have logged a 100-yard receiving performance in the same game since November 2, 2013, (Mitch Frei, 184 yards; Joe Don Duncan, 120 yards) in a 42-35 win at Simon Fraser.

Chadron State marched 75 yards in nine plays to score on a 1-yard run on the game’s opening drive. After a failed two-point try, the Eagles held a 6-0 lead with 11:03 remaining in the opening frame.

Dixie State looked to respond late in the first quarter and appeared to tie the game on a 5-yard pass to Conner Miller. However, an offensive facemask penalty negated the play, and the drive eventually stalled early in the second quarter. DSU remained scoreless after a 33-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

The Eagles quickly took advantage and marched 80 yards in two minutes to push the lead to 13-0 at the 12:41 mark of the second frame.

The Trailblazers again seemed poised to answer, quickly driving to the CSC 4-yard line. But again the drive stalled, and a 31-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right.

Chadron State again capitalized on the red-zone stop, extending the lead to 16-0 with a 26-yard field goal before halftime.

With just more than two minutes remaining in the first half, DSU marched quickly down the field for a third time, attaining first and goal at the CSC 7-yard line. But for a third time, the drive stalled, and a pass attempt on fourth down fell incomplete.

Dixie State looked to put the first half quickly in the rearview mirror, driving 76 yards in seven plays to find the end zone on the first drive of the second half. Sei-J Lauago capped the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run, while Sanders connected with Conner Miller for a two-point conversion to cut the lead to 16-8.

The Trailblazers then forced a CSC punt, and A.J. Yergensen connected on a 22-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to cut the lead to 16-11. With 5:37 remaining in the third quarter, DSU appeared to have gained control of the game.

But Chadron State answered in less than 90 seconds, scoring on a 39-yard touchdown pass to push the lead back to 23-11.

The game went back and forth until Dixie State pulled to within 23-18 with 9:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sanders fired a 10-yard touchdown strike to Allison, who made a leaping catch in the end zone, on fourth down to cap an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

After the teams traded punts, the Trailblazers were right where they wanted to be. DSU regained possession with 4:34 remaining in the game and promptly drove to the CSC 9-yard line as Sanders completed four-consecutive passes, including a 48-yard laser to Allison. But DSU was unable to score the go-ahead touchdown and was stopped on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

The Eagles then sealed the game with a 97-yard touchdown run to push the score to the final tally of 30-18.

Dixie State racked up 631 yards (third-most in program history) in the loss, as Lauago added 65 yards rushing and one touchdown to the potent passing attack. Lawrence Starks chipped in another 46 yards on the ground on 12 carries.

The Trailblazers conceded 473 yards of total offense (296 pass, 177 rush) in the loss. Abraham Reinhardt and Mike Jones each finished with eight tackles to lead the defense, while Reinhardt added one sack.

Dixie State continues its two-game trip next Saturday with a battle against Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.