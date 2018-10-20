SALT LAKE CITY — I'm often asked how our reporters and editors decide which stories and issues to write about.

Among the various answers is this: It begins with an observation and a question.

Why does the Wasatch Front have a pollution problem and can something actually be done to change it?

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News FILE - Inversion fills the Wasatch Front on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017.

Over the years the Deseret News has explored this topic, including the outstanding work of the state's top environmental journalist, Amy Joi O'Donoghue, whose award-winning 2012 series, "Clearing the air" included this telling passage: "Utah has one of the worst air pollution problems in the country and the impacts are startling: The pollution is killing people." It explored the implications of warnings, changes and some possible solutions.

Month after winter month, year after year, factors are in play that keep the topic of pollution front and center — a temperature inversion that traps the bad air along the Wasatch Front, penned in by the mountains that surround the valley.

In January 2018, another of our writers, Erica Evans, asked the question a different way: Why does Utah have such a pollution problem and what can I do about it.

That launched her on a solutions-based project, building on the work of Amy and using a $5,000 grant from the Solutions Journalism Network to search for a place that has had success in making changes. She writes:

"I wanted to find out if there were any cities facing challenges similar to Salt Lake's and winning the battle against dirty air. I considered Mexico City, where limiting the number of people who can drive on certain days of the week based on license plate numbers has made little difference. I considered Montreal, Lisbon and Seoul, which have all seen improvements in air quality, but do not have geography like ours which causes winter inversions.

"Finally, I looked at Oslo. Salt Lake and Oslo are similar in size, both are currently experiencing a population boom and are situated in valleys with cold winters. Of course, there are differences too. People in Oslo pay high taxes and the city is about three times as dense in terms of population. One of the most fascinating differences, however, is the way Oslo is cleaning its air."

The story, which is online at deseretnews.com and runs in print Sunday, includes some fascinating ideas, including one called "the greedy method," which means simply when a good idea is presented, they do it immediately, even if there are weaknesses. If there are serious unintended consequences, they make a change.

Friday, I spoke with Erica to see what she has learned through this reporting process.

"In Norway the biggest difference I saw was how much of a priority this is for the city."

She added:

"I think i came away thinking that what Utah really needs is an entire political and perspective shift for anything like this to happen. ... These people's mindset and political outlook are completely different than ours."

She said a big difference is this socialist country means the people put a lot of trust in the government to make the right decision for people. "In America we put more trust in ourselves to make the right decisions for ourselves."

That won't change, nor perhaps should it.

So the key, then, is drawing on the good that is being accomplished and finding ways to motivate ourselves toward change.

Two things stand out about the success they are having in Norway:

They've eliminated 500,000 total car trips going in and out of Oslo each month. And the number of fossil fuel car trips went down by a million car trips a month.

The incentive to purchase an electric car is making a big difference, including expanded e-car infrastructure and the promise of cheaper transportation costs.

Predictably, when the story was first published Thursday, some of our readers went to traditional differences. Said one writer:

"No, I don't think Oslo is the answer. It's ridiculously expensive and unrealistic here. Oslo feels like a San Francisco-style answer. The first politician in Utah that attempts it will be voted out immediately."

Still, others focused on personal responsibility. The key is to find the best ways for Utah's political leaders to incentivize and motivate each individual to own their part in helping not just themselves, but their neighbors.

Medical professionals note that any small amount of pollution can have a negative impact, especially among those who are the most vulnerable.

Clay Shirky is a professor at New York University and is described as one of the leading voices on the social and economic impact of internet technologies. He's also written on what it means for journalism, and its disrupted models. Years ago he wrote:

“Institutions will try to preserve the problem to which they are the solution.”

It's a profound statement and certainly applies to governing bodies. But it also applies to individuals and families. Each of us may contribute to the problem but are, in fact, the solution.

In coming weeks, Erica will report on the psychology of what it takes to change one's behavior for a collective good, and what it will take to muster the political will to improve our air. She'll also share her personal journey, including what obstacles arise when living without a car.