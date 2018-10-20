SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Utes fell behind 14-0 early but scored 34 unanswered points to take control and ultimately beat the USC Trojans 41-28 on Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

It marked the third straight game the Utes have scored at least 40 points, something the program hadn't done since 2010.

Tyler Huntley tied a career high with 341 passing yards, and threw four touchdown passes while running for another. Utah's defense came away with two interceptions and harassed USC starting quarterback JT Daniels all night, as the freshman finished just 6-of-16 for 89 yards.

The Utes, who are now tied with USC atop the Pac-12 South with a 3-2 record, will play at UCLA next Friday.

This story will be updated.