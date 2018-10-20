SALT LAKE CITY — One man was injured in a house fire around midnight on Friday.

Salt Lake City Fire Department received a call of a fire at 12:04 a.m. Saturday at 321 W. 400 North, according to Capt. Adam Archuleta.

A man was in front of the house with burns when crews arrived within one minute of the call, the department said. He was transported to University Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and it is unknown if the injured man lived in the house or not. Updates on his condition were unavailable as of Saturday afternoon. No other injuries were reported.

Crews extinguished the fire within 13 minutes, Archuleta said. He estimated about $300,000 in damage.