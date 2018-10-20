Weber State women’s volleyball got things back on track with a three-set victory over Southern Utah on Saturday afternoon.

“It was nice to get out of our little funk,” said head coach Jeremiah Larsen. “I think we got better every game, and I liked the way we defended today. We need to take the opportunity to build on what we did today and continue to grow.”

WSU started things off with a strong run early in the first set taking an 18-7 lead. The Wildcats maintained that lead and brought themselves to game point with a 24-13 score. The Thunderbirds then pulled out a 7-0 run and postponed WSU’s first-set victory.

Megan Gneiting had an answer to that as she slammed down a kill to end the first set, giving Weber State a 25-19 victory.

In the second set, Weber State started off with a 7-1 run. Late in the set, Southern Utah brought the score within one point at 22-21. Gneiting had a kill that brought WSU to set point at 24-21, and SUU managed to come back with two points for a 24-23 score. WSU called a timeout to regroup, and Hannah Hill-DeYoung came out and put down a kill to give WSU the 25-23 third-set victory and overall match victory.

Weber State was led by Andrea Hale who had 14 kills from 27 attacks and two errors for a .444 percentage. Gneiting also had double-digit kills with 12. Defensively, Rylin Roberts led the way with 13 digs.

Weber State had 42 total kills from 85 attacks with only 10 errors for a .376 percentage. Meanwhile, SUU had 35 kills from 98 attacks and 20 errors for a .153 percentage. WSU had 40 digs to SUU’s 28.

Weber State is now 12-7 overall on the season and 7-3 in Big Sky Conference play. WSU will hit the road to take on Eastern Washington and Idaho before returning home to host Idaho State on Oct 30.